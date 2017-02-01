Breaking News Bar
 
Dawn Patrol: Constituents crowd Hultgren office with concerns about Trump's orders

  • Deputy District Director Beth Goncher speaks as a group of several dozen constituents visited congressman Randy Hultgren's Campton Hills office Tuesday afternoon to express their feelings on President Donald Trump and his administration. "We want to hear you," said Goncher. The crowd departed as two people were agreed upon to enter the office and represent the thoughts of the group.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Constituents crowd Hultgren office with concerns about Trump's orders

The upheaval caused by President Donald Trump's recent executive orders resulted in more than 60 concerned constituents on the doorstep of congressman Randy Hultgren's Campton Hills office Tuesday. Only two of them made it any further. Full story

Officials: Threat at Lake Zurich Jewish Community Center likely connected to others

Preliminary investigations suggest a bomb threat called in to a Jewish community center near Lake Zurich Tuesday could be connected to similar threats made throughout the country, authorities say. Full story

Elk Grove Village crash sends 3 to hospital

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening Tuesday after a five-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Village, officials say. Full story

FBI investigating bank robbery in Gurnee

FBI agents and Gurnee police are investigating a bank robbery reported Tuesday morning in the village. Full story

Overnight fire guts Barrington-area mansion

A four-alarm fire swept through a Barrington-area mansion early Tuesday morning, forcing police to shut down Cuba Road for more than six hours while firefighters from 27 agencies battled the blaze. Full story

76-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting Arlington Heights girl

A 76-year-old man was ordered held on $2.5 million bail Tuesday on charges he sexually assaulted a young girl over the course of five years at various locations throughout Cook County, most recently in Arlington Heights. Full story

Librarians can combat 'fake news,' panel says

When the mission of librarians is to promote knowledge and literacy, who better to help people figure out which sources to trust while combating the spread of fake news? Full story

4 treated for injuries after Buffalo Grove crash

A crash in Buffalo Grove Tuesday morning sent four people to the hospital ­-- two of whom had serious but not life-threatening injuries, officials say. Full story

Search uncovers no remains in Rolling Meadows cold case

The search for the remains of a missing Rolling Meadows man at a Joliet area house came up empty, but police say they've developed additional leads. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and 32 degrees this morning. Highs around 38 today, with lows tonight near 14. Full story.

Traffic

Bridge replacement work is scheduled to reduce Route 31 in St. Charles to a single lane between Crane and Ferson Creek roads. Traffic is directed through the work zone one direction at a time via temporary signals. Full story.

Bulls' Wade jumps into LeBron's feud with Barkley

Reporters gathered at the Advocate Center on Tuesday to talk with Bulls players before they left to start a six-game, 12-day road trip. Read Mike McGraw's take.

