updated: 2/1/2017 11:40 AM

School bus driver, student hospitalized after Schaumburg crash

Eric Peterson
 
 

A school bus driver and one student were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after another vehicle struck their bus at the intersection of Old Schaumburg and Meacham roads Tuesday morning.

The bus was on Old Schaumburg Road waiting to turn left onto Meacham when the other vehicle turned right onto Old Schaumburg Road and slid into the bus due to the apparently icy conditions at 8:18 a.m., Schaumburg Police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

Police were already on the scene when another vehicle made the same right turn and also slammed into the bus about five minutes later, causing more damage to the bus than had occurred in the first collision, Lindhurst said.

Only three students had been on the bus, which is believed to have been taking them to a special-needs program.

The age and gender of the bus driver and students was not immediately available. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured and had no passengers with them.

