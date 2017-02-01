Sheriff: Gurnee woman had sexual relationship with teen

A Gurnee woman faces multiple felony charges alleging she had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy she worked with at a Lake County animal boarding facility, authorities said Wednesday.

Amanda L. Harris, 23, is charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from accusations she engaged in sexual activity with the teen at least five times last month, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

If found guilty, Harris could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said investigators were contacted Jan. 27 regarding the relationship between Harris and the boy. The alleged sexual encounters took place at the boy's home when his parents were not present, Covelli said.

Harris was in custody Wednesday at the Lake County jail on $30,000 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.