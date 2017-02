4 car burglaries, 1 stolen vehicle reported in Arlington Heights

Police are investigating four car burglaries and one stolen vehicle reported late Sunday and early Monday in Arlington Heights.

Each of the burglaries occurred between 7 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of East Central Road.

Items including GPS units, license plates and CD players were stolen from unlocked cars. A 2012 black Hyundai Elantra also was reported stolen from the same block.

Arlington Heights police were not immediately available to comment Wednesday night.