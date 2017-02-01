Weekend picks: Catch TBS' Theo Von at Schaumburg's Improv

The Professional Champion Bullriders Tour World Finale XI is at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Sears Centre Arena

Deals with it

Comedian Theo Von, a regular on the TBS practical joke series "Deal With It," appears live for standup sets starting Thursday at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2; 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Shadow play

Catch screenings of the acclaimed 1993 Harold Ramis film comedy "Groundhog Day," go bowling, take walking tours and more as part of the annual Groundhog Days this week at area locations near the Woodstock Opera House, 121 E. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Prices vary by event. (815) 334-2620 or woodstockgroundhog.org. Various times between Wednesday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 5

Get a grip

See world-class barrel racing and other daring competitions at the Professional Champion Bullriders Tour World Finale XI this weekend at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $18-$55; $10-$12 youth. (847) 649-2270 or searscentre.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4

Country superstar Martina McBride brings her tour to the Chicago Theatre Friday, Feb. 3. - Courtesy of NiteLite Promotions

Nashville-born country rocker Martina McBride extended last year's "Love Unleashed Tour" to 2017, including a visit to the Chicago Theatre. Catch the award-winning superstar with special guest Lauren Alaina as she promotes her latest album, "Reckless." At the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $39.75-$69.75. (312) 462-6300 or thechicagotheatre.com. 7:30 Friday, Feb. 3

New songs from CELLRS

The fun and energetic CELLRS finds stylish ways to inject modern indie blood into a solid rock 'n' blues sound, with Adam Novak's soaring vocals leading the way over the gritty, funk- and blues-inspired string play by guitarist Weston Reynolds. The hardworking duo has been playing with new songs, and you can hear some of them when they take the stage along with drummer Jonathan Marks and bassist Ryan Thompson at Chicago's Metro Friday, Feb. 3. CELLRS is joined for the show by the hard-rocking jams of Revolt Coda, folk artist Frey Geoffreux (with a new CD release), the Mike Gassett Band and Farkus. At Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Adam Novak, left, and Weston Reynolds of CELLRS headline Chicago's Metro with Revolt Coda, Frey Geoffreux, the Mike Gassett Band and Farkus Friday, Jan. 3. - Courtesy of Madeline Northway

Gather your friends together and prepare for a jamfest when Mackey's Hideout's Winter Roots festival returns, complete with a lineup of some great Americana, bluegrass and roots bands, many from the area. Horseshoes and Hand Grenades headlines Friday, joined by Miles Over Mountains, Gang Of Thieves and the Fox Crossing Stringband. Old Salt Union takes Saturday's headlining slot, along with the Joseph Huber Trio, Kind Country and Porch Fire. Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. $15 per night. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4

Tails on trails

Canines and their owners can enjoy the great outdoors together with Dog Admission Day on Saturday at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $14; $12 seniors; $9 youth ages 2 to 17; $5 dog admission (includes bandanna). (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 7 a.m. to sunset Saturday, Feb. 4

Groundhog Bowling

Bowl in the actual bowling alley where actor Bill Murray, portraying weather forecaster Phil Connors, had drinks with his buddies in the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day" in the Groundhog Bowling event at Wayne's Lanes, 109 E. Church St., Woodstock. Admission is $15 and includes two games, bowling shoes, a slice of pizza and a soft drink. Additional pizza will be available for purchase. Proceeds will help support Woodstock High School's bowling teams. The event is part of the annual Groundhog Day celebration in Woodstock, a filming site for the "Groundhog Day" movie. woodstockgroundhog.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Pacific overtures

Let your kids sample taiko drumming, martial arts demonstrations and more at the Japanese Festival on Saturday at Oak Park and River Forest High School, 201 N. Scoville Ave., Oak Park. No admission charge. (708) 434-3104 or oprfhs.org. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

'Grease' is the word

Belt out songs from the hit 1978 film "Grease," starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, at the "Grease Sing-a-Long" at Congregation Beth Judea, Route 83 and Hilltop Road, Long Grove. Members and nonmembers are welcome. Cookies, ice cream and hot chocolate will be served. Free. To RSVP, call (847) 634-0777. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb 4

Kiesha Lalama's 2011 piece "Alegria" is on the bill for Giordano Dance Chicago's performance at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center. - Courtesy of Gorman Cook/Giordano Dance Chicago

Giordano Dance Chicago performs jazz repertory pieces such as Roni Koresh's "Crossing Lines," Ray Mercer's "Shirt Off My Back" and more on Saturday at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $39-$49. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Pipe organ performance

Classical concert organist Nathan Laube performs on the Casavant pipe organ in a concert in the Arnold T. Olson Chapel at Trinity International University, 2065 Half Day Road, Deerfield. One of Laube's CDs recently received a Grammy Award for best classical compendium. Laube is the assistant professor of organ at The Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. Tickets cost $8-$12. (847) 317-8021. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb 4

Vocal splendor

Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child, opera singer Renee Fleming, Broadway star Jessie Mueller and more are featured in the celebratory Chicago Voices concert on Saturday at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $39-$295. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Actress and singer Molly Ringwald gives a cabaret performance at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre on Saturday, Feb. 3. - Associated Press, 2015

Fans of 1980s John Hughes films "Pretty in Pink" and "The Breakfast Club" won't want to miss An Evening with Molly Ringwald. The cabaret concert is on Saturday at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 Main St., Batavia. $19-$33. (630) 937-8930 or bataviafineartscentre.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Wilmette blues singer Will Tilson headlines at the Wilmette Theatre Saturday, Feb. 4.

Wilmette blues musician Will Tilson is quickly building a name on the local and national music scene, taking the stage at 2016's Chicago Blues Festival and making appearances across state lines in Memphis and El Paso, Texas. Not a bad start, considering his surprising vocal depth comes at the ripe old age of 17. Catch Will when he plays with his band Saturday, Feb. 4, for a hometown show at the Wilmette Theatre, 1122 Central Ave., Wilmette. $15-$25. (847) 251-7424 or wilmettetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Rock tribute

Pink Floyd might not be touring anymore, but you can experience the next best thing with "The Wall Live Extravaganza!" on Saturday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$59. (630) 962-3000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Comedian Billy Gardell performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Saturday, Feb. 4. - Associated Press, 2014

Catch up with actor and comedian Billy Gardell ("Mike and Molly," "Halftime" on Comedy Central) when he performs standup on Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $38-$55. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Breweriana show

The Bullfrog Chapter of the Brewery Collectibles Club of America (BCCA) hosts its annual Super Bowl Sunday Beer Can and Breweriana Show at the American Legion Hall, 514 S. Main St., Wauconda. See a wide variety of breweriana, including beer cans. Admission is $1. bcca.com. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

Meet Abe and Mary

Michael Krebs and Debra Miller bring President Abraham Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, to life in "Meeting the Lincolns" at the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. The performance includes a Q&A session and a meet-and-greet session. $10-$15. For tickets, visit eventful.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

Super big screen

Watch the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots battle it out at Super Bowl LI on the Arcada Theatre's 40-foot screen at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Admission is free. Beer and a variety of food will be available for purchase. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5