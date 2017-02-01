Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 2/1/2017 7:00 AM

Altria beats 4Q profit forecasts

  FILE - In this July 17, 2015, file photo, store manager Stephanie Hunt poses for photos with a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, an Altria brand, at a Smoker Friendly shop in Pittsburgh. Altria Group reports financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. -- Altria Group is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $10.28 billion.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.98 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.26 to $3.32 per share.

