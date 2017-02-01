Vertex Wireless acquires Conversa Solutions

hello

WEST CHICAGO -- Vertex Wireless said it has acquired Conversa Solutions, an engineering services and software development firm based in Orion, Michigan.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Conversa specializes in customized engineering projects such as Android OS modifications, software and application development, mobile device management development and integration, as well as virtual reality development, device lab testing, and homologation support.

Conversa will continue to operate independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Vertex Wireless.

"The strategic acquisition of Conversa Solutions represents the next step of our growth plan which is focused on building market share and driving value for ourselves and our partners in the rapidly expanding open market," said John Wessel, CEO of Vertex Wireless. "The open market has had triple digit growth in recent years and requires unique support tools from its distributors. We've evolved our business accordingly."

Vertex Wireless is a distribution, logistics, and engineering services firm that specializes in providing customized solutions for customers in the mobility industry.