Better Business Bureau issues warning about Arlington Heights-based Restaurant.com

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning Wednesday regarding Restaurant.com, an Arlington Heights-based company that sells gift certificates to restaurants nationwide, saying the company has had 253 complaints filed against it during the last three years.

Customers complained to the BBB, saying they were unable to redeem gift certificates sold on the website. Some said the restaurants were no longer in business or could not be used by the redemption date, the BBB said.

Restaurant owners learned of unauthorized Restaurant.com listings and certificates when diners attempted to redeem the certificates. It caused some restaurants to either forfeit the value on the certificates or find an alternate agreement with the customer, the BBB said.

"In our internal investigation of 20 restaurants in the Chicagoland area, we found 13 who are participating with Restaurant.com; and six that claim they were not aware they were listed and do not accept coupons from the business," said BBB President and CEO Steve J. Bernas. The other restaurant is no longer in business, but still on the company's website, he said.

Company CEO Kenneth Chessick did not immediately respond for comment.

The BBB noted that the investigation is in reference to Restaurant.com and should not be confused with the similar sounding restaurants.com as there is no affiliation between the two.

• Daily Herald Business Writer Anna Marie Kukec contributed to this report.