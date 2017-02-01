Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 2/1/2017 2:00 PM

Better Business Bureau issues warning about Arlington Heights-based Restaurant.com

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Report

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning Wednesday regarding Restaurant.com, an Arlington Heights-based company that sells gift certificates to restaurants nationwide, saying the company has had 253 complaints filed against it during the last three years.

Customers complained to the BBB, saying they were unable to redeem gift certificates sold on the website. Some said the restaurants were no longer in business or could not be used by the redemption date, the BBB said.

Restaurant owners learned of unauthorized Restaurant.com listings and certificates when diners attempted to redeem the certificates. It caused some restaurants to either forfeit the value on the certificates or find an alternate agreement with the customer, the BBB said.

"In our internal investigation of 20 restaurants in the Chicagoland area, we found 13 who are participating with Restaurant.com; and six that claim they were not aware they were listed and do not accept coupons from the business," said BBB President and CEO Steve J. Bernas. The other restaurant is no longer in business, but still on the company's website, he said.

Company CEO Kenneth Chessick did not immediately respond for comment.

The BBB noted that the investigation is in reference to Restaurant.com and should not be confused with the similar sounding restaurants.com as there is no affiliation between the two.

• Daily Herald Business Writer Anna Marie Kukec contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account