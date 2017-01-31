Breaking News Bar
 
Leverkusen signs Jamaican forward Leon Bailey from Genk

Associated Press
BERLIN -- Bayer Leverkusen has signed Jamaican forward Leon Bailey from Belgian club Genk.

The Bundesliga side says in a statement the highly rated 19-year-old Bailey signed to 2022.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller says, "This lad was also high on many other European clubs' wish list. That's why we're even happier that we could see off such strong competition."

Bailey is eligible for Leverkusen's Champions League campaign despite playing in the Europa League for Genk this season.

Bailey, who will be given the No. 9 jersey at Leverkusen, says, "Leverkusen is known for it, that you can develop well here. And the way football is played here is attractive. I like it."

