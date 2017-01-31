Only on AP: Falcons worried about handling of painkillers

hello

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 24, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks about his city's successful bid following a vote at the NFL owner's meeting in Charlotte N.C., that awarded the Super Bowl to Atlanta, which will host the game in 2019, South Florida, (2020) and Los Angeles (2021). The New England Patriotsâ âDeflategateâ was a major story, but the Atlanta Falcons were handed a much-less publicized punishment for pumping fake noise into home games in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The Falconsâ âInflategateâ was a blip on the news radar, in large part because owner Arthur Blank acknowledged the teamâs rules violation even before the NFL released its official findings in 2015. Associated Press

This Jan. 27, 2017 photo shows Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff answering questions from the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. A string of emails that began in 2010 with the Atlanta Falcons head trainer and reached all the way to owner Arthur Blank showed a franchise worried about its âexcessiveâ reliance on painkillers to treat players and the potential embarrassment that could cause the team and the NFL. Nearly every recipient on the email chain _ from Blank, president Rich McKay and general manager Thomas Dimitroff to then-head athletic trainer Marty Lauzon _ is still with the team, which plays New England in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Associated Press

An email chain released in court shows Atlanta Falcons officials in 2010 were worried about the team's "excessive" reliance on painkillers to treat players and the potential embarrassment that could cause.

The officials expressed concerned over a review that found the team spent $81,000 on prescriptions for medications for players in 2009 - nearly three times the league average.

Nearly every recipient on the email chain - from Blank, president Rich McKay and general manager Thomas Dimitroff to then-head athletic trainer Marty Lauzon - is still with the team, which plays New England in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The emails were entered into the court record Thursday as part of a proposed class-action lawsuit by former NFL players.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL