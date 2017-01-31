Lehtonen, 5-goal 1st period carry Stars past Maple Leafs 6-3

hello

Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) jumps as Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) blocks a shot in front of Stars defenseman Julius Honka (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov (47) hits the boards next to Dallas Stars defenseman Julius Honka (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov (47) and Dallas Stars defenseman Julius Honka (6) skate for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Stars defenseman Jordie Benn (24) and goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) celebrate after the team's NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) defends the goal against Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman (11) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center William Nylander (29) and Dallas Stars defenseman Jordie Benn (24) vie for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Stars right wing Brett Ritchie (25) skates for the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Stars center Devin Shore (17) reacts to scoring a goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31), center Tyler Bozak (42) and defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Associated Press

Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) keep Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) away from the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Associated Press

DALLAS -- Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Dallas players scored in the first period to send the Stars past the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Dallas took a 3-0 lead on goals by Devin Shore, Radek Faksa and Lauri Korpikoski. After Korpikoski's goal at 11:18, Curtis McElhinney replaced Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen.

Tyler Bozak scored on a power play at 13:50 of the first for Toronto, but Brett Ritchie and Jamie Benn answered to give the Stars a 5-1 lead after one.

Dallas was up 6-3 after the second. Nikita Soshnikov and Mitchell Marner scored for the Maple Leafs in the period, and Jason Spezza for Dallas.

Toronto outshot Dallas 43-20 overall. Lehtonen stopped all 14 shots in the third period, when the Stars had only one shot on goal.

Andersen made five saves, and McElhinney stopped nine of 12 shots.