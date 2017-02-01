Muzzin's late goal gives Kings 3-2 win over Arizona

Arizona Coyotes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, right, and right wing Marian Gaborik (12) try to shoot the puck at Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) gets the puck past Arizona Coyotes right wing Tobias Rieder (8) and goalie Mike Smith, second from left, for a goal as Kings right wing Marian Gaborik, left, and Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn (2) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) sends the puck past Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj (31) and defenseman Derek Forbort (24) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings center Jordan Nolan (71) sends the puck at Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) on a shot that would eventually end up in the net for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Jake Muzzin took a slick pass in front of the net from Jeff Carter and scored a power-play goal with 1:49 to play, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over Arizona on Tuesday night that snapped the Coyotes' season-best three-game winning streak.

Anze Kopitar and Jordan Nolan also scored for the Kings, who never led until Muzzin's goal, which came with 10 seconds left in the power play.

Arizona goalie Mike Smith withstood a barrage of third-period shots before finally allowing the deciding goal.

Jordan Martinook and Ryan White scored for Arizona. Smith had 37 saves to 29 for the Kings' Peter Budaj.

Los Angeles, host of last weekend's All-Star festivities, outshot Arizona 14-2 in the third period before the Coyotes got five shots late with Smith pulled for an extra skater.

The fourth line scored both of Arizona's goals, but the Kings countered quickly after both scores.

Arizona scored first when Connor Murphy slammed a shot into a crowd in front of the Los Angeles net. Martinook controlled the deflection and sneaked the puck past Budaj 8:48 into the first period.

The lead didn't last long. With a scrum in front of the Arizona net, Kopitar got the puck past Smith to tie it 1-1 at 10:21 of the first. It was only the sixth this season for Kopitar, who has 249 career goals. He does lead the team with 22 assists.

Los Angeles dominated most of the second period. Smith, an All-Star participant for the first time in his career, made a stabbing glove save of Jacob Chychurn's sizzling slap shot from the top of the left circle.

The Coyotes picked it up late, although they botched a 4-on-1 breakaway with passing problems at the finish.

But Arizona kept up the pressure and, after Budaj knocked Lawson Crouse's close-in shot into the air, White crashed the net and scored to make it 2-1 with 1:30 left in the second period.

The lead lasted just 25 seconds. Jordan Nolan rushed down the ice and to the front of the net. Smith got a piece of Nolan's shot, but the puck trickled in to tie it at 2 entering the third period.

The Kings had three shots hit the post, two in the third period.

NOTES: Arizona's Shane Doan passed Steve Yzerman for fifth on the list of most games played (1,514) with a single franchise. ... Longtime Kings play-by-play broadcaster Bob Miller suffered a mild stroke over the All-Star weekend. The team says Miller is recovering and in good spirits, but it's unknown when he will return to broadcasting. ... Los Angeles placed D Matt Greene on injured reserve. Greene had been battling various injuries, including to his back and groin. Those injuries could be career-threatening. Greene played in only three games last season due to a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Kings: Los Angeles returns home to face Colorado Wednesday night.

Coyotes: Arizona faces the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night in the final game of a five-game home stand that started before the All-Star break.