Boy, 14, found fatally shot outside Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police say a 14-year-old boy has been fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot on the city's northwest side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded Monday night to reports that a person had been shot outside a Popeyes chicken restaurant. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name wasn't immediately released.

Police Captain Michael Elder tells The Indianapolis Star that a witness told police a car pulled into the parking lot and someone opened fire.

Homicide investigators canvassed the area for other witnesses. Police say they also plan to review surveillance footage from the restaurant.