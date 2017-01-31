Breaking News Bar
 
Former SEAL who says he killed bin Laden has book deal

By HILLEL ITALIE
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The Navy SEAL who has said he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden has a memoir coming out this spring.

Scribner told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Robert O'Neill's "The Operator" will be published April 25. According to Scribner, O'Neill's book will "vividly recount" a career that included some 400 missions, notably the May 2011 raid on bin Laden's compound in Pakistan. O'Neill also was on the missions that helped rescue Capt. Richard Phillips from Somali pirates and SEAL Marcus Luttrell from Afghanistan.

In a statement issued through Scribner, O'Neill said he wanted to show "the human side" of the battles fought for the country worldwide.

