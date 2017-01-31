Breaking News Bar
 
DeVry University to pay $2.5 million in NY settlement

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says DeVry (deh-VRY') University will pay $2.25 million following allegations that it exaggerated graduates' job and salary prospects.

Schneiderman said Tuesday that a settlement also requires the school - which operates locally as DeVry College of New York - to pay $500,000 in penalties and fees.

Graduates eligible for the claims process will receive a form by mail.

The Illinois based DeVry Education Group says it's pleased to resolve the matter. DeVry says it's committed to being publicly accountable and to students' success.

In December, DeVry settled a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit. It agreed to pay $49 million to students allegedly harmed by advertising and to forgive $50 million in debt.

Schneiderman's office said New York graduates could be eligible for both settlements.

