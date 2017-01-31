Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/31/2017 11:58 AM

Texas mulls changing science standards questioning evolution

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Board of Education is hearing arguments over changing state science curriculums that critics say are designed to challenge the theory of evolution and leave students wondering whether a higher power created the universe.

After Tuesday's public hearing, the board will hold preliminary votes later this week on whether to alter classroom standards in place since 2009. Texas is a large textbook market, so what it teaches can influence content nationwide.

A committee of science teachers and academics wants the Republican-controlled board to scrap requiring high school students to consider "all sides" of scientific theories such as evolution. Those opposing the standards say they let religious ideology take precedence over science.

Supporters counter that the curriculum encourages critical thinking. It's endured despite past federal court rulings opposing teaching creationism.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account