Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/31/2017 2:57 PM

Acting attorney general is familiar with tough assignments

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In tbhis Jan. 26, 2012 file photo, Dana Boente, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, speaks outside federal court in Alexandria, Va. Boente, the man appointed to serve as Acting Attorney General after his predecessor refused to defend President Trump's travel ban, has a reputation for providing steady leadership in difficult situations and was described by then-Attorney general Loretta Lynch as one of the Justice Department's "consummate utility players."

    FILE - In tbhis Jan. 26, 2012 file photo, Dana Boente, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, speaks outside federal court in Alexandria, Va. Boente, the man appointed to serve as Acting Attorney General after his predecessor refused to defend President Trump's travel ban, has a reputation for providing steady leadership in difficult situations and was described by then-Attorney general Loretta Lynch as one of the Justice Department's "consummate utility players."
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012 file photo Dana Boente, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia leaves federal court in Alexandria, Va. Boente, the man appointed to serve as acting attorney general after his predecessor refused to defend President Trump's travel ban, has a reputation for providing steady leadership in difficult situations and was described by then-Attorney general Loretta Lynch as one of the Justice Department's "consummate utility players."

    FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012 file photo Dana Boente, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia leaves federal court in Alexandria, Va. Boente, the man appointed to serve as acting attorney general after his predecessor refused to defend President Trump's travel ban, has a reputation for providing steady leadership in difficult situations and was described by then-Attorney general Loretta Lynch as one of the Justice Department's "consummate utility players."
    Associated Press

 
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press
 
 

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- The Trump administration's new acting attorney general has been described as a "consummate utility player" known for stepping in to lead offices thrown into turmoil.

Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was appointed Monday. He replaces Sally Yates, an Obama administration holdover who was fired after refusing to defend the Trump administration's travel ban.

Boente, a career prosecutor, says the ban is lawful and the Justice Department will defend it.

In 2012, Boente was tapped to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans after a scandal there led to his predecessor's resignation.

For all the drama associated with Boente's current appointment, his time as attorney general may be brief: The Senate could vote this week to confirm Trump's nominee for the post, Jeff Sessions.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account