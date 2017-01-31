Dawn Patrol: Police on scene of man barricaded in Wauconda home

Police on scene of man barricaded in Wauconda home

Wauconda police remained on the scene last night of a man who barricaded himself in a house and implied threatening activity, police said. Authorities believe the man poured some type of accelerant throughout the house. He also is reported to have injuries, though the extent to which is unknown. Full story.

Park Ridge family detained at O'Hare after trip to Iran

After a four-week visit to their native Iran -- to show off their 6-month-old son to relatives -- a Park Ridge couple returned home only to be detained. Hessameddin Noorian, his wife, Zahra Amirisefat, and son Ryan were among 18 people detained Saturday at O'Hare International Airport, a result of an executive order barring refugees and legal permanent residents from seven nations from entering or returning to the U.S. Full story.

Hultgren criticizes immigration ban, Roskam stays silent

Breaking ranks with GOP leaders, U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren criticized President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees from entering the U.S. and restricting travel for people from seven Muslim-majority countries as "overly broad" and lacking compassion. Full story. His fellow suburban Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam did not return phone calls or emails requesting comment. Full story.

Gliniewicz trial delayed until May

A Lake County judge has delayed the trial of Melodie Gliniewicz to May 30 after ordering prosecutors to identify the specific bank transactions authorities used to charge her with theft from a Fox Lake police youth group. Gliniewicz faces nine felony and misdemeanor counts of conspiracy, unlawful use of charitable funds for personal gain and money laundering. Full story.

Authorities: Man ran naked through apartment building, fought with Lisle police

A Michigan man spent the weekend in DuPage County jail after police say he ran naked through his girlfriend's apartment building Friday night, pulling fire alarms and fighting with residents and police. Nicholas Henning, 19, of Brighton, is charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery of a police officer. Full story.

Lake Zurich High student honored for saving mom in rapids

Lake Zurich High School senior Nathan Coirier has been recognized by the Lake Zurich Unit District 95 board for saving his mother, Laura, after she was knocked from a raft and into the Ocoee River's white-water rapids in Tennessee during a family vacation in August 2015. About two weeks ago, Nathan Coirier received the Boy Scouts of America's honor medal for his swift action. Full story.

McGraw: Bulls have problems to fix

The Bulls get a couple days to regroup before leaving on a six-game road trip, beginning Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Bulls beat writer Mike McGraw offers a few take-aways from an eventful week on the West Side that included Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler criticizing their younger teammates' desire to win and Rajon Rondo replying with an Instagram critique.