Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/31/2017 6:47 AM

Fire closes Cuba Road near Barrington

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A 4-alarm fire in a mansion has forced police to shut down Cuba Road near Barrington early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Sgt. Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said police and fire departments were called to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the Barrington-Countryside Fire Protection District fought the fire, while police closed Cuba Road between Old Barrington Road to Prestwick Drive to assist.

Covelli said the homeowners are out of the country on vacation. He said police were told construction work had been going on inside the residence prior to the blaze early Tuesday.

Detectives are working with the Barrington-Countryside Fire Protection District to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account