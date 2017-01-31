Fire closes Cuba Road near Barrington

A 4-alarm fire in a mansion has forced police to shut down Cuba Road near Barrington early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Sgt. Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said police and fire departments were called to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the Barrington-Countryside Fire Protection District fought the fire, while police closed Cuba Road between Old Barrington Road to Prestwick Drive to assist.

Covelli said the homeowners are out of the country on vacation. He said police were told construction work had been going on inside the residence prior to the blaze early Tuesday.

Detectives are working with the Barrington-Countryside Fire Protection District to investigate the cause of the blaze.