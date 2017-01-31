Breaking News Bar
 
Stevenson celebrates dance team's state title

  • play this video Stevenson honors dance champs

    Video: Stevenson honors dance champs

  • Coach Kristin Plekarski, left, and Athletic Director Trish Betthauser hold up the state board that will be displayed in the gym, during a special ceremony Tuesday at Stevenson High School for the varsity Patriettes. The dance team won the IHSA Class 3A Competitive Dance state championship on Saturday.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Stevenson High School performs Saturday during the Competitive Dance finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington. The team won the Class 3A state title.

    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

  • Team captains Abby Absher, left, and Analese DeMaio speak during a special ceremony Tuesday at Stevenson High School for the varsity Patriettes. The dance team won the IHSA Class 3A Competitive Dance state championship on Saturday.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

The Stevenson High School community celebrated the varsity Patriettes dance team Tuesday for their state title win at the IHSA Competitive Dance competition over the weekend.

The squad nabbed the Class 3A crown Saturday in Bloomington, after finishing second last year.

About 150 students, parents, and teachers filled a conference room for Tuesday's celebration.

Afterward, there were hugs and tears as parents and friends congratulated team members. Parents took pictures of their daughters with the trophy and the 8-foot state board that will be displayed in the Lincolnshire school's gym.

Head coach Kristin Piekarski said Tuesday she is still "super excited" about the win.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet," she said.

Piekarski said her team faced some really tough competition at the state finals, where they narrowly edged out second-place finishers Huntley High School and third place Maine South High School.

"These girls did an amazing job," she said.

Daily Herald Staff Writer Gilbert R. Boucher II contributed to this report.

