Stevenson celebrates dance team's state title

The Stevenson High School community celebrated the varsity Patriettes dance team Tuesday for their state title win at the IHSA Competitive Dance competition over the weekend.

The squad nabbed the Class 3A crown Saturday in Bloomington, after finishing second last year.

About 150 students, parents, and teachers filled a conference room for Tuesday's celebration.

Afterward, there were hugs and tears as parents and friends congratulated team members. Parents took pictures of their daughters with the trophy and the 8-foot state board that will be displayed in the Lincolnshire school's gym.

Head coach Kristin Piekarski said Tuesday she is still "super excited" about the win.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet," she said.

Piekarski said her team faced some really tough competition at the state finals, where they narrowly edged out second-place finishers Huntley High School and third place Maine South High School.

"These girls did an amazing job," she said.

Daily Herald Staff Writer Gilbert R. Boucher II contributed to this report.