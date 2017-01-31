Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/31/2017 4:29 PM

Search uncovers no remains in Rolling Meadows cold case

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Michael Mansfield

    Michael Mansfield

  • Russell Smrekar

    Russell Smrekar

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

The search for the remains of a missing Rolling Meadows man at a Joliet area house came up empty, but police say they've developed additional leads.

Rolling Meadows police on Tuesday said they've concluded their search of a single-story ranch home on Barber Lane just northwest of Joliet in unincorporated Will County that began on Jan. 23.

After an extensive search inside the house and backyard by Rolling Meadows police detectives and other law enforcement -- many dressed in protective bodysuits -- human remains were not located, according to a department news release.

However, "additional leads were developed and this investigation remains active," police officials said.

Michael Mansfield, then a 19-year-old college student, left his Rolling Meadows home on New Year's Eve 1975 to visit a friend in Arlington Heights. Mansfield's one-time college roommate, Russell Smrekar, gave a deathbed confession to police in October 2011 that he killed the teen. Smrekar, who was from the Joliet area, was serving a 300-year prison sentence for a 1976 double murder.

Police have never been able to locate Mansfield's body, but say they turned their attention to the Barber Lane property after receiving "credible leads." Authorities have long suspected Smrekar, and property records show the house at one time was owned by a relative of Smrekar.

A number of law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, including the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team, the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, FBI, Will County Sheriff's Office and Cook County Department of Homeland Security.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account