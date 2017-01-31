Broadway singer Headley mentors Metea Valley musical cast

hello

Metea Valley spring musical cast members got to meet the Broadway star of the show they're putting on this May when Heather Headley stopped by their school Tuesday afternoon.

Headley starred as the title character and won a Tony Award for her role in the musical "Aida," which Metea students will perform May 4-6 at their school in Aurora. She also won a Grammy in 2010 as a gospel and R&B singer for her album "Audience of One."

Roughly 150 students, including Ariyana White, who is playing Aida in the Metea production, had anticipated the visit since beginning to learn about Headley's career this fall.

"A lot of students know her from her R&B and gospel recordings. She just ended 'The Color Purple' on Broadway and she was the original Nala in 'The Lion King,'" Metea choir teacher Nathan Bramstedt said. "Once we started to connect the dots for them, they got more and more excited."

Headley spoke about her growth from a young singer at her church in Trinidad, to her time as a high school choir member in Indiana, a student at Northwestern University and a Broadway performer.

"We hope to honor Heather's work and her artistic journey," Bramstedt said.

Headley now attends the same suburban church as Metea choir teacher Paulette Boddy, who asked the performer if she'd be willing to speak with students.

Hearing brief performances by students, including an ensemble of four "Aida" cast members, Headley offered a professional critique that Bramstedt said should jump-start rehearsals.

Bramstedt said "Aida" tells a love story between members of opposing cultures set while Egyptians conquer the nearby Nubians and take the Nubians as slaves. With music by Elton John, Bramstedt said the pop-rock show deals with themes of racial and cultural divides and how to treat people.

"I think it's a very timely show for the current climate, so we're excited to present that," he said.

After Headley's visit, Metea students are in store to hear from one more performer and two behind-the-scenes theater professionals this semester, thanks to money Bramstedt received from the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation. Bramstedt's $2,500 grant is part of $50,000 in teacher grants distributed this school year.

"Hamilton" cast member Alex Gemignani, who plays King George in the Chicago production of the show, should be coming in March, Bramstedt said. The school hopes to schedule visits from a stage manager and an acting coach who can and give students a glimpse into professional showbiz careers.