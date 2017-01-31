Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/31/2017 4:27 PM

Johnny Depp's former business managers countersue actor

  • FILE - In this May 23, 2016 file photo, Johnny Depp arrives at the premiere of "Alice Through the Looking Glass" at the El Capitan Theatre, in Los Angeles. Depp's former business managers countersued the actor on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, stating that they frequently advised him that his spending was out of control. Depp sued his former business managers earlier this month alleging they mismanaged his money. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Johnny Depp's former business managers are suing the actor, claiming that his lavish spending is to blame for his recent financial trouble.

The countersuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by The Management Group comes roughly two weeks after Depp sued the company alleging it grossly mismanaged his earnings.

Tuesday's filing alleges Depp was spending more than $2 million a month on living expenses and refused to heed calls from his business managers to control his spending.

Depp's lawsuit filed Jan. 13 seeks more than $25 million, while his former business managers are primarily seeking $560,000 they say they are owed in unpaid fees and a judge's ruling that the actor is to blame for his financial troubles.

A phone message and email to Depp's attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday.

