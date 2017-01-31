Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 1/31/2017 7:00 AM

Lilly misses 4Q profit forecasts

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $771.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $5.76 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.74 billion, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.22 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.8 billion to $22.3 billion.

Lilly shares have increased roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 2 percent. The stock has fallen nearly 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LLY

_____

Keywords: Eli Lilly, Earnings Report

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account