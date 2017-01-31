Lilly misses 4Q profit forecasts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $771.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $5.76 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.74 billion, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.22 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.8 billion to $22.3 billion.

Lilly shares have increased roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 2 percent. The stock has fallen nearly 3 percent in the last 12 months.

