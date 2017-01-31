Breaking News Bar
 
Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 23-29

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 23-29. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 16.21 million.

2. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.51 million.

3. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 11.29 million.

4. "Bull," CBS, 11.18 million.

5. "This is Us," NBC, 9.63 million.

6. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 9.59 million.

7. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 9.35 million.

8. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.18 million.

9. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 8.71 million.

10. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 8.62 million.

11. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.77 million.

12. "Man With a Plan," CBS, 7.69 million.

13. "Scandal," ABC, 7.62 million.

14. "President Trump Interview," ABC, 7.5 million.

15. NFL Football: Pro Bowl, ESPN, 7.45 million.

16. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 7.38 million.

17. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.36 million.

18. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.14 million.

19. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 7.13 million.

20. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 9:30 p.m.), CBS, 7.11 million.

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

