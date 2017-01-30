Breaking News Bar
 
Palace signs Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland

  • FILE - A Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016 file photo showing Sunderland's Patrick Van Aanholt during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England. Crystal Palace has signed Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland as manager Sam Allardyce turned to his former club to strengthen his defensive options in the fight against Premier League relegation.

LONDON -- Crystal Palace signed Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland on Monday as manager Sam Allardyce turned to his former club to strengthen his defensive options in the fight against Premier League relegation.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international, a former Chelsea youth-team graduate, has signed a deal through June 2021.

"He will add pace and energy to our team, has strong defensive qualities and has the added ability to score and create goals," Allardyce said.

Palace is two points from safety and a point above last-place Sunderland, which Allardyce managed last season.

Hull - the other team in the relegation zone - is looking to sign three or four players before the final transfer window of the season closes on Tuesday.

"We need to put more players in our squad to change this situation because it is not easy to play all the games and keep players fresh," Hull manager Marco Silva said. "We need to put quality players in our squad."

