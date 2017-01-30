Breaking News Bar
 
Wolves players shine in AHL All-Star Challenge

Daily Herald News Services

ALLENTOWN, Penn. -- Forward Kenny Agostino and defenseman Vince Dunn helped the Central Division earn the championship during the 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday night at the PPL Center.

The Central Division emerged victorious for the second year in a row thanks to a 1-0 shootout victory over the Atlantic Division in the title game. To set up the six-minute championship matchup, the AHL's four divisions played a round-robin format that called for each team to play three 10-minute games of 3-on-3 hockey.

The Central Division lost its opener by a 2-1 count to the Atlantic Division, but rallied to earn a 2-1 shootout win over the North Division and a 5-3 victory over the Pacific Division to reach the final game.

Agostino, the AHL's leading scorer with 58 points in the Wolves' first 46 games, contributed one goal and two assists during the night. He also delivered a shootout tally in the win over the North. Dunn, one of the youngest All-Stars at 20 years old, posted an assist and launched three shots on the night.

During Sunday night's Skills Competition, Agostino and Dunn helped the Western Conference emerge victorious over the Eastern Conference. Agostino participated in the Rapid Fire and Accuracy Shooting events and Dunn competed in the Puck Control Relay and Pass and Score events. All of the AHL All-Stars were tapped for the Breakaway Relay that was swept by the West.

After the AHL All-Star Break's conclusion, the Wolves resume preparations for the second half. Chicago, which stands second in the Central Division, opens with a pair of home games against divisional foes as the first-place Grand Rapids Griffins visit Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Friday.

