The Latest: 57-nation Islamic body expresses 'grave concern'

hello

Protesters show their support during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Associated Press

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, center, right, poses for a picture with Hanin Abdulhafid, left, and her husband Ashraf Abdurhafid, holding their son Abraham Hanin, all of Libya, during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Associated Press

Demonstrators crowd the international terminal as people protest against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of several countries at San Francisco International Airport, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Associated Press

Stephanie Hartley-Bah and her son Jah'kier Hartley, 7, both of Bear, Del., listen during a protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Demonstrators crowd the international terminal as they protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Associated Press

Tristan Houghton protests against President Trump's refugee ban at Miami International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. President Donald Trumpâs immigration order sowed more confusion and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering their opposition to the sweeping measure. (C.M. Guerrero/El Nuevo Herald via AP) Associated Press

Izzy Berdan, of Boston, center, wears an American flags as he raises his arm and chants slogans with other demonstrators during a rally against President Trump's order that restricts travel to the U.S., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Boston. Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. Associated Press

Iman Alknfushe, center, exits John F. Kennedy International airport with her daughters Elaf, right, and Anfal Hussain in New York, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Attorneys advocating on her behalf said Alknfushe was coming from Iraq and had been detained at the airport for more than 30 hours. President Donald Trump's immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering opposition to the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts. Associated Press

Protesters rally against President Trump's refugee ban at Miami International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. President Donald Trumpâs immigration order sowed more confusion and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering their opposition to the sweeping measure. (C.M. Guerrero/El Nuevo Herald via AP) Associated Press

Protesters rally against President Trump's refugee ban at Miami International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.b President Donald Trumpâs immigration order sowed more confusion and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering their opposition to the sweeping measure. (C.M. Guerrero/El Nuevo Herald via AP) Associated Press

A demonstrator wears a Statue of Liberty hat and applauds during a rally against President Trump's order that restricts travel to the U.S., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Boston. Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. Associated Press

Vahideh Rasekhi, an Iranian doctoral student at Stony Brook University, greets friends and family as she is released from detention at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Associated Press

Protesters rally against President Trump's refugee ban at Miami International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.President Donald Trumpâs immigration order sowed more confusion and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering their opposition to the sweeping measure. (C.M. Guerrero/El Nuevo Herald via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The world's largest body of Islamic nations has told The Associated Press that it has "grave concern" over U.S. President Donald Trump's order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued a statement Monday to the AP warning that "such selective and discriminatory acts will only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists and will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism."

It called upon the U.S. to "reconsider this blanket statement and maintain its moral obligation to provide leadership and hope at a time of great uncertainty and unrest in the world."

The 90-day ban, imposed Friday, affects travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. All are OIC members.

___

10:30 a.m.

Air France has blocked 15 passengers from Muslim countries from traveling to the U.S. because they would have been refused entry under President Donald Trump's new immigration ban.

Air France said in a statement it was informed Saturday by the U.S. government of the new restrictions, and had no choice but to stop the passengers from boarding U.S.-bound flights.

An airline spokeswoman said Monday that the passengers were taken back to their point of departure or otherwise taken care of. She would not provide the passengers' names, nationalities or other details.

The passengers were from seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the three-month immigration ban: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

___

6:42 a.m.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed dismay over President Donald Trump's executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Kerr spoke about the administration's travel ban following a 113-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, calling it a "horrible idea."

"As someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, having lost my father, if we're trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming to this country, by really going against the principals of what our country's about and creating fear, it's the wrong way to go about it," Kerr said. "If anything, we could be breeding anger and terror.

"I think it's shocking. I think it's a horrible idea. I feel for all the people who are affected. Families are being torn apart and I worry in the big picture what this means to the security of the world."

Malcolm Kerr was murdered while he was the American University president in Beirut when Steve Kerr was 18 and a freshman at the University of Arizona.

___

3:57 a.m.

The president of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., says in a letter to students, faculty and staff that Trump's executive order troubles him.

President John Gioia wrote: "The implications of this order are significant and concerning. We are an institution that values the contributions of our international students, staff, and faculty, and we are deeply committed to interreligious dialogue and providing a context in which members of all faith backgrounds are welcomed and encouraged to practice their faith."

He also said "members of our community from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen legally residing in the United States avoid travel outside the U.S. during this period and consult an immigration attorney if travel is required."