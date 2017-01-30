Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/30/2017 7:27 AM

German inflation up again; set to fuel criticism of stimulus

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Germany's annual inflation rate in January has risen to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent the month before, a jump that's likely to stoke local criticism of the European Central Bank's stimulus efforts.

The figures, published Monday by the state statistics agency, will likely mean inflation for the wider 19-country eurozone will rise from December's 1.1 percent.

Eurozone figures are due Tuesday.

The ECB has held its benchmark interest rate at zero and plans to continue with its bond-buying program through year-end to get eurozone inflation toward its goal of just under 2 percent. ECB head Mario Draghi has said the stimulus needs to continue because higher inflation is due to volatile oil prices, not underlying price pressures.

Critics in Germany say the policy hurts savers and bails out indebted governments.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account