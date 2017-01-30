Veterans protest travel ban, saying it hurts interpreters

hello

SAN DIEGO -- U.S. combat veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan say they are outraged at the ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and the suspension of the U.S. refugee program that has blocked visas for interpreters who risked their lives to help American troops on the battlefield.

Thousands of veterans have signed letters. One soldier says he has bought a plane ticket for his Afghan translator in case that country is added to the list of banned nations.

Many veterans say they feel betrayed by the executive order that President Donald Trump signed Friday.

They say the fight feels personal since they gave their word to people who risked their lives to aid American troops that the United States would protect them and their families.

Trump has repeatedly said the move is aimed at protecting the nation against extremists looking to attack Americans and American interests.