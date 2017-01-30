Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.
Heather McCollim switches wheels on the Scarlet Witch as her daughter Ava, 9, stretches between races Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. They are from South Elgin. The event was sponsored by the Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association and gave veteran and beginner racers in three different classes the chance to earn points to qualify for a Regional Rally Championship and to advance to the international championships in Akron, Ohio in the summer. Wheels are shared to ensure every car is equal and results depend on the driver.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jackson Santana, 10, lines up on the ramp Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. He is in a stock car and his father Richie says they only compete in local races while many other racers try to earn enough points to become a regional champion and qualify to race for an international championship. The Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association sponsored the event.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Leslee Butler, of St. Charles, a former champion racer, tucks in her son Logan, 7, on the starting ramp Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. It was his first time and he said his goal was only to "stay straight." The Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association sponsored the event to give new and veteran competitors a chance to earn points that could eventually lead to an international championship.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Heather McCollim, of South Elgin watches as he daughter Ava, 9 starts down the ramp Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. It was sponsored by the Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association and gave rookie and veteran racers the opportunity to earn points toward a potential international championship.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Grant High School sophomore Marie Florov, left, senior Daniel Keats, center and Gage Szekeres begin their project during Devil Hack 1.00, an inaugural hackathon for Lake County high school and community college students, held at Warren High School in Gurnee Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Robbie Henderson, 8, of Lake Zurich learns to cast from Matt Jennings of A Tight Loop during the 5th Annual Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo on Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center. The event featured fishing demonstrations, fly casting pond, fishing boat show, a 5,000 gallon fish tank, travel and resort exhibitors, and more.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Mya Bass, 10, of Arlington Heights ties a fly from Tom Steele of the Dupage Rivers Fly Tyers (DRiFT) during the 5th Annual Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo on Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center. The event featured fishing demonstrations, fly casting pond, fishing boat show, a 5,000 gallon fish tank, travel and resort exhibitors, and more.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Steve Tarnowski of Romeoville looks at a fishing boat from Munson Marine in Fox Lake with his sons, Jake and Joshua, during the 5th Annual Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo on Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center. The event featured fishing demonstrations, fly casting pond, fishing boat show, a 5,000 gallon fish tank, travel and resort exhibitors, and more.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer