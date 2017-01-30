Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

John Starks | Staff Photographer

Heather McCollim switches wheels on the Scarlet Witch as her daughter Ava, 9, stretches between races Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. They are from South Elgin. The event was sponsored by the Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association and gave veteran and beginner racers in three different classes the chance to earn points to qualify for a Regional Rally Championship and to advance to the international championships in Akron, Ohio in the summer. Wheels are shared to ensure every car is equal and results depend on the driver.