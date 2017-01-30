Dawn Patrol: Protests for immigrants continue at O'Hare

Protests for immigrants continue at O'Hare

Suburbanites and Chicagoans, Jews and Muslims, students and businesspeople packed O'Hare International Airport's international terminal over the weekend to protest restrictions imposed on people entering the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries. The protests continued for a second night last night with hundreds again gathering inside and outside the terminal. Full story.

Fire guts vacant Barrington home

Fire swept through a vacant Barrington home yesterday afternoon, gutting the two-story residence but causing no injuries, authorities said. The home's owner, Chuck McCarthy, said his mother lived in the home until about a year ago, when she moved into an assisted living facility. Nobody has lived there since, he said. Full story.

Aurora twins make blankets for babies in hospital that saved their lives

Hanna and Rachel Friedenberger were once given a 10 percent chance of surviving after they were born 100 days early. Now, the twins from Aurora are celebrating their upcoming 16th birthday by making and donating blankets for babies in the NICU that saved their lives. Full story.

Suspected pit bull attacks dog in Round Lake Park

Police in North suburban Round Lake Park are searching for a dog believed to be a pit bull that got loose over the weekend and attacked another dog, leaving it and its owner injured. Full story.

Police: 3 injured in shooting at Waukegan motel

A Zion man and two teens -- one from Zion and one from Gurnee -- were injured early Saturday in a shooting that authorities believe stemmed from an altercation at a Waukegan motel party, police said yesterday. The victims are all expected to recover. Full story.

Armed man robs Arlington Heights video game store

Arlington Heights police are seeking a man who robbed the GameStop store, 214 E. Rand Road, at gunpoint Saturday night. The robber was described as a black man standing approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a black ski mask, a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan work boots and dark gloves. Full story.

Bulls share the ball and get the win

It was a good night for the Chicago Bulls to let the numbers do the talking for a change. The Bulls piled up 29 assists last night against Philadelphia, the most they've had since Dec. 19. They produced 49 points off the bench, which they hadn't done since the opening week of the regular season. And at last they got a win. Full story.

Blackhawk-dominated All-Star team loses fast

Wayne Simmonds scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:58 to play, and fill-in coach Wayne Gretzky led the Metropolitan Division to a 4-3 victory over the Pacific Division yesterday in the final match of the revamped NHL All-Star Game. The Pacific beat the Blackhawk-dominated Central Division team 10-3 in the first 20-minute semifinal, and the Metropolitan team beat the Atlantic 10-6 in the second. Full story.