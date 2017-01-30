Boys and Girls Club celebrates 20 years of success in Dundee Township

hello

For the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dundee Township, the proof of achievement is in the product: 20 years of success stories from accomplished alumni.

Take Sonalia Ramirez, who first attended the club's Teen Center as a high schooler in 2005. What started as an extracurricular turned into the beginning of a career path for the young teacher, who said she always knew what she wanted to do but "just didn't know how to get there."

Now a tenured first-grade dual-language teacher in Carpentersville, Ramirez says she has the local nonprofit to thank for teaching her valuable life lessons and providing her with leadership opportunities.

When the time came for her to consider post-high school plans, the club staff helped her fill out college and financial aid applications. And when she became the first in her family to attend a four-year university, they helped her prepare for her education away from home.

Leaders say alumni like Ramirez exemplify the purpose of the Boys and Girls Club, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Since the club's inception, its goals have been to enrich the lives of at-risk youths and provide them with opportunities they need to succeed, said Tom Mammoser, a board member and the Dundee Township Park District executive director.

"There is tangible proof that the club has been successful," he said. "And that proof is in the students and the young people who have developed through the club into responsible young adults."

Problems addressed

- John Starks | Staff Photographer First-graders spend time in a yoga class at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dundee Township site at Parkview Elementary School in Carpentersville. The organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club was founded out of need, said Mammoser, who had been working with then-Carpentersville Police Chief Ben Blake to address a growing gang problem. Buildings were being tagged, crime was rising, and the park district struggled to offer recreational activities to low-income youths.

A committee was formed in 1996 to flesh out the logistics of an organization that would provide students with structure, guidance and a sense of belonging. The idea was to turn kids away from gangs and "point them in the right direction," said Mike Berger, vice president of operations and one of the club's first employees.

After raising $70,000 to sustain itself for a year, the club opened its first site in February 1997 on Wakefield Avenue in Carpentersville. It served 65 students daily.

The club now partners with school districts and has gained a larger network of donors, President and CEO Curt McReynolds said. Today, the club operates on a $1.5 million budget, has eight locations in Dundee Township and more than 1,500 members, about 900 of whom participate in programs daily.

"Our product was something we had to develop over time and show what we were accomplishing," Berger said. "Our proof of concept has worked well the last 20 years, and everyone loves a winner."

Still a need

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Students work together on spelling lists last week during the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dundee Township after-school program at Parkview Elementary School in Carpentersville.

Though the gang problem in Carpentersville is nearly eliminated, Berger said the need for such an organization will always be prevalent.

The club allows kids to socialize, get homework help, play games and stay active, he said. They can learn to cook, play on organized sports teams and familiarize themselves with digital tools. But the role of the Boys and Girls Club extends far beyond a traditional after-school program.

"We're not a child care facility. We are a youth development agency. We're changing lives," Berger said. "We're giving them the core values so they can come back and be productive citizens within our community."

For some members, especially those without a stable home environment, the club provides consistency and positive experiences, Berger said. Kids often confide in staff mentors with problems ranging from school-related issues to emotional insecurities.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dundee Township celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. An average 125 elementary schoolchildren spend as many as four hours in its programs at Parkview Elementary School in Carpentersville every weekday.

Amalia Woolf, vice president of program services, said the club also serves as a resource to families, particularly those with language barriers, and bridges the gap between students' school and home life.

The process has come full circle for Ramirez, as many of her students from Golfview Elementary School are club members.

"Our students are students of need. Either they need emotional support or someone to pay attention to them, or socioeconomic status is putting a burden on them," she said. "I appreciate what (the club) did for me ... and I'm really thankful for the support they offer to students."