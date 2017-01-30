Breaking News Bar
 
Elgin man accused of battery held pending bail

  • James R. Williams

A 38-year-old Elgin man facing felony battery charges after a nine-hour standoff with police Sunday was being held on $75,000 bail.

James R. Williams, of the 100 block of Deer Run St., is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery stemming from a fight with a former girlfriend. His bail was set Monday and Williams must pay $7,500 to be released from the Kane County jail. His next court date is Feb. 15 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

Elgin police officers began searching for Williams about 2 a.m. when they were called to the 0-100 block of South Grove Avenue for a report of a battery. Officers met with a woman who said she was in a vehicle arguing with her ex-boyfriend when he struck her in the face and pulled her out of the vehicle, police said.

The woman was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.

At 6:18 a.m. police went to a home on the 0-100 block of Sheridan Street where they tried to make contact with Williams. After obtaining a warrant, the Elgin SWAT team entered the home about 11:20 a.m. and took Williams into custody, police said.

