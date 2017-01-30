Authorities: Man ran naked through apartment building, fought with Lisle police

A Michigan man spent the weekend in DuPage County jail after police say he ran naked through his girlfriend's apartment building Friday night, pulling fire alarms and fighting with residents and police.

Nicholas Henning, 19, of Brighton, is charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery of a police officer. He's being held on $5,000 bail.

Police were called at 11:15 p.m. to the fourth floor of the apartment building on the 5000 block of Forest View Road to investigate a report of Henning running naked up and down the hall while damaging lights and other items.

According to the 911 call, Henning was screaming and pounding on doors. The caller also reported another resident was the victim of a battery by Henning.

When police arrived, the building's fire alarm was going off and residents were in the hallways and stairwells.

When officers reached the fourth floor, they say they saw a naked Henning breaking a light. He then charged the officers while flailing his arms.

An officer fired his stun gun but missed and Henning began punching the officer in the face.

During the struggle, another officer was able to press a stun gun directly on Henning.

Police said Henning suffered numerous cuts and scrapes that were bleeding from the broken glass.

Some of that blood got on a Lisle officer who was treated at an area hospital and released.

During the investigation, police found an injured woman in a third-floor apartment. Police say she told them Henning is her boyfriend and became enraged and hit her in the head with a computer monitor after consuming a hallucinogenic drug. She was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville for treatment,

Damage to the apartment complex included numerous broken light fixtures, damage to several apartment doors, and a large mirror that was broken in the fourth floor lobby.