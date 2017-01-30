Naperville burglar steals sports memorabilia

Naperville police are looking for this man in connection with a residential burglary.

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information that helps police solve a Jan. 18 home burglary.

Police said the burglary occurred around 1 p.m. on the 800 block of Tappingo Drive.

Thieves stole several autographed baseballs and jerseys along with other sports memorabilia. Police declined to give specific information about the items.

The suspect was described as a white male, between 40 and 50, with white stubble facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006. All callers may remain anonymous.