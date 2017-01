Steve Miller Band, Frampton head to Aurora's RiverEdge this summer

Peter Frampton shares the bill with Steve Miller at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on Thursday, July 20. Courtesy of John Lill

The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton team up for a July 20 concert at RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

The 7:30 p.m. show is the first one announced thus far for the outdoor venue's upcoming season.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Early-bird tickets are $45 through Wednesday, May 31. Tickets purchased afterward are $55. Call (630) 896-6666 or visit riveredgeaurora.com.