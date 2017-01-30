Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 1/30/2017 11:35 AM

Chicago popcorn maker Garrett buying Frango mints brand

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Chicago's famous Frango chocolate brand is being sold to the city most famous popcorn company.

Department store chain Macy's Inc. announced Monday it's selling Frango mints to Chicago-based Garrett Brands, the Oprah Winfrey favorite that owns Garrett Popcorn Shops. The companies didn't disclose the price.

Macy's will still sell Frango chocolates at its locations across the country. The chocolates were a signature brand of Chicago's Marshall Field's department store, which Federal Department Stores purchased in 2005 and converted to Macy's.

Garrett Brands CEO Lance Chody says the company plans to "expand the reach and offerings" of the brand. But spokeswoman Michelle Molise tells the Chicago Tribune that Garrett Popcorn Shops won't sell Frango products.

Frango has been around for more than a century and has roots in Chicago and Seattle.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account