updated: 1/30/2017 12:27 PM

Portillo's to open newest restaurant in Harwood Heights

  • Harwood Heights is home to Portillo's 47th restaurant.

Daily Herald Report

Oak Brook-based Portillo's founder Dick Portillo will be on hand when the company's 47th restaurant opens on Tuesday at 7308 W. Lawrence Ave. in Harwood Heights.

Portillo's CEO Keith Kinsey and Harwood Heights Mayor Arlene Jezierny also will be at the opening of the popular eatery.

"The entire Portillo's team is excited to start off 2017 with our first opening of the year, and our 47th store," said CEO Keith Kinsey. "The village and Mayor Jezierny have been very supportive of our restaurant, and we look forward to becoming a part of Harwood Heights community."

The Harwood Heights location features Portillo's classic menu items, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, fresh salads and chocolate cake.

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant can seat about 200 guests, with two drive-through lanes and a seasonal outdoor patio that can accommodate an additional 60 guests.

Portillo's Harwood Heights location features a 1950s-1960s diner theme memorabilia.

