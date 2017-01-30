Algonquin considering medical clinic

OrthoIllinois is proposing building a 26,490-square-foot medical clinic for orthopedic services in Algonquin on a vacant property along Randall Road. Courtesy of the Village of Algonquin

A proposed medical clinic would bring specialty orthopedic and rehabilitation services to a vacant lot in Algonquin if the project gets the green light from the village board.

OrthoIllinois CEO Don Schreiner is requesting permission from the village to build a 26,490-square-foot medical office facility along Randall Road, just south of the Advocate Sherman Immediate Care Center.

The company, formerly known as Rockford Orthopedic Associates, operates two locations in Rockford, one in Huntley and one in Crystal Lake. The project would involve consolidating the Huntley and Crystal Lake offices into the new facility, called OrthoIllinois Algonquin Clinic, said Ben Mason, the village's senior planner.

At the new site, OrthoIllinois would offer physical and occupational therapy, an orthopedic urgent care center, MRI services, sports medicine and prosthetic services, according to a company business plan. The staff would also specialize in joints and spine care, pediatrics, rheumatology and family practice, among other areas.

OrthoIllinois anticipates the Algonquin office would see about 225 patients daily.

Trustees as a committee of the whole agreed this month to move the project forward with recommendations for minor aesthetic changes to the building. The village board next week is expected to consider approving the project's final development plans and granting a special-use permit to allow for a medical office.

Though proposed as a one-story facility, Mason said, the building would have varying rooflines to make it more aesthetically pleasing and to accommodate higher ceilings in physical therapy rooms. The clinic would also have large windows to provide a "lighter atmosphere" in the lobby, conference rooms and some therapy areas, he said.

Company representatives said about 60 staff members would be employed at the facility, including nurses, physician assistants, radiologists, therapists and administrative staff. The clinic would operate 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.