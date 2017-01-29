Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/29/2017 7:00 AM

Jordan king to visit US, 3 days after Trump's refugee ban

Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan -- Jordan's King Abdullah II is to begin a working visit to Washington on Monday, three days after President Donald Trump temporarily banned entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspended the refugee resettlement program.

State media have said the king would meet with administration officials and members of Congress, but did not mention a White House visit.

Pro-Western Jordan isn't among the countries slapped with the 90-day travel ban, imposed over security concerns, but views refugee resettlement to the U.S. and other countries as a way of easing its own burden; Jordan hosts more than 650,000 displaced Syrians.

Analyst Fahed Khitan said Sunday that a possible U.S. shift in the military campaign against Islamic State extremists will likely be an issue. Jordan belongs to a U.S.-led anti-IS coalition.

