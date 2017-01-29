Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Illinois fails to support disability services, report finds

By KIANNAH SEPEDA-MILLER
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A federal court monitor is criticizing Illinois for failing to ensure people with developmental disabilities receive adequate support within their communities for a second year in a row.

The monitor's report released last week says the lack of state funding to raise caregiver wages created unprecedented shortages of workers who assist developmentally disabled residents in apartments or group homes.

The Illinois Department of Human Services disagrees with that conclusion. It says Illinois has met benchmarks laid out in a court decree stipulating that it must provide community support services for the developmentally disabled.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed legislation last fall that would have raised caregiver pay. He says an increase must be tied to a comprehensive budget agreement, which he and lawmakers have not been able to reach.

