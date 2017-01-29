Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/29/2017 10:58 AM

Germany: 6 teenagers found dead in garden house

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- Police in Germany say the bodies of six teenagers have been found dead in a garden house near the southern city of Wuerzburg.

Bavarian police say the owner of the garden in Arnstein, about 75 kilometers (46.6 miles) east of Frankfurt, found the bodies of his son, daughter and four others, all aged 18 or 19, on Sunday morning.

He went there to investigate after failing to reach his children, who held a party at the garden on Saturday night.

Wuerzburg police said in a statement that the circumstances of the deaths still are unclear, but that there were no immediate indications of a violent crime at the garden house.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account