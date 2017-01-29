Authorities seek help finding missing Gurnee man

Lake County authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 28-year-old Gurnee man who went missing early Sunday after making statements indicating he may harm himself.
Phillip Arnold II was reported missing about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. It is possible he may be somewhere in the Carbondale area downstate, according to Lake County sheriff's police.
He is described as white, 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a green 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck, with Illinois registration 1478865.
Anyone who sees Arnold or his truck is asked to call 911.