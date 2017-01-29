Authorities seek help finding missing Gurnee man

hello

Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate Phillip Arnold II of Gurnee, who went missing early Sunday after making statements indicating he may harm himself. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

Lake County authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 28-year-old Gurnee man who went missing early Sunday after making statements indicating he may harm himself.

Phillip Arnold II was reported missing about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. It is possible he may be somewhere in the Carbondale area downstate, according to Lake County sheriff's police.

He is described as white, 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a green 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck, with Illinois registration 1478865.

Anyone who sees Arnold or his truck is asked to call 911.