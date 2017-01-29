Images: Icons of Grandwood Park

Tucked away in an area northwest of Gurnee, suburban Grandwood Park fittingly calls itself "Lake County's Best Kept Secret."

Development of the area, which is situated north of Grand Avenue (Ill. Rte. 132) and US 45, began in the early 1960s, and the Grandwood Park Civic Association was established in 1962.

The Grandwood Park Park District is the primary governmental body in addition to the civic association.

Grandwood Lake is situated at the center of the development, and Lake Park, with the gazebo featured in the area's logo, is on the south side of the Lake.

There is a bridge across the Grandwood Lake dam, though it is currently closed due to the fact that the dam is undergoing repairs.

Mill Creek runs generally from east to west through the center of the development.

Hutchins Athletic Field, located on the north side, is one of the several parks in the area.

Police and fire protection is provided by the Village of Gurnee.

For more information, visit www.grandwoodpark.net.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Barren but nonetheless stately tree on the outer edge of Hutchins Athletic Field during the winter in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Hutchins Athletic Field scoreboard in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer View of the Grandwood Park water tower.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Looking westward along Grandwood Drive in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Intersection of Grandwood Drive and Hutchins Road in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Bleachers at Hutchins Athletic Field in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Grandwood Park logo features a gazebo.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Mill Creek winter scene in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Exterior of the Grandwood Park Park District community center.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Mill Creek bridge in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Neighborhood scene in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Sigh for Hutchins Athletic Field in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Mill Creek sign in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer View of Mill Creek on the western edge of Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Lake Park gazebo in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Lake Park scene in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer View of the Lake Park dam in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer The Backyard Steak Pit in Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Mobil gas station on the southern edge of Grandwood Park.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Home along N. Linda Lane in Grandwood Park were among the first to be developed in the early 1960s.