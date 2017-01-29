Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/29/2017 11:53 AM

Third man arrested in ID thefts at Deer Park Apple store

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • John Michael Johnson, 18, of Ferndale, Michigan, was arrested on charges of burglary and identity theft

    John Michael Johnson, 18, of Ferndale, Michigan, was arrested on charges of burglary and identity theft

 
Daily Herald report

Lake County authorities have arrested a third out-of-state resident in connection with attempts to use another's identity to make purchases at the Apple store in Deer Park.

John Michael Johnson, 18, of Ferndale, Michigan, was arrested at the store at 7 p.m. Saturday, on felony charges of identity theft and burglary. He was in custody Sunday at the Lake County jail on $100,000 bail, pending a scheduled court appearance Wednesday.

Johnson's arrest comes one day after sheriff's deputies arrested Alexander J. Soto, 25, of Yonkers, New York, and Diamand D. Reid, 22, of Roseville, Michigan, on burglary and identity theft charges alleging they used phony identities to make purchases at the store. Both also were being held at the county jail, on $70,000 and $60,000 bail, respectively.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the three arrested over the weekend are linked to a New York-based criminal enterprise targeting Apple stores in the Chicago area. In July, the sheriff's office arrested seven New York residents accused of committing high-value thefts at Apple stores.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account