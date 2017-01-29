Biker heaven at St. Charles motorcycle show

hello

Motorcycle enthusiasts from across the region got a temporary reprieve from cabin fever this weekend at the 33rd annual Chicago Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet in St. Charles.

Organizers estimated the two-day show would attract about 10,000 attendees to Pheasant Run Resort, where they checked out custom motorcycles, motorcycle parts and other motorcycle gear and clothing. Visitors also were treated to entertainment from musicians, comedy acts, a magician and more.

Steve Waltz of Streamwood, who attended with his adult son Andrew, said he visits the show almost every year.

"It is a nice way to see some custom bikes," he said. "I usually end up buying something every year."