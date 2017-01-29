Breaking News Bar
 
Biker heaven at St. Charles motorcycle show

  • Andrew Waltz of Elgin and his father, Steve Waltz of Streamwood, check out a motorcycle from Fox River Harley-Davidson in St. Charles on Sunday during the 33rd annual Chicago Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet at Pheasant Run Resort.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Mark and Jeanne Russo of Oswego look for some motorcycle parts Sunday during the 33rd annual Chicago Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The 33rd annual Chicago Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles drew an estimated 10,000 visitors over its two days, according to show organizers.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Several of the more than 300 vendors at the 33rd annual Chicago Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet were selling motorcycle patches Sunday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Joe Holman of Oswego, a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, performs Sunday during the 33rd annual Chicago Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Mark Black
 
 

Motorcycle enthusiasts from across the region got a temporary reprieve from cabin fever this weekend at the 33rd annual Chicago Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet in St. Charles.

Organizers estimated the two-day show would attract about 10,000 attendees to Pheasant Run Resort, where they checked out custom motorcycles, motorcycle parts and other motorcycle gear and clothing. Visitors also were treated to entertainment from musicians, comedy acts, a magician and more.

Steve Waltz of Streamwood, who attended with his adult son Andrew, said he visits the show almost every year.

"It is a nice way to see some custom bikes," he said. "I usually end up buying something every year."

