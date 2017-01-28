Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/28/2017 11:59 AM

Twins to add Tom Kelly bronze statue at Target Field

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins plan to honor former manager Tom Kelly with a bronze statue outside of Target Field.

The team made the announcement at TwinsFest on Friday night. The Kelly statue will be unveiled during the upcoming season, with the date to be announced later.

Kelly led the Twins to two World Series Championships, in 1987 and 1991. His managerial record of 1,140-1,244 places him first on the Twins' all-time list in wins and games managed.

Kelly retired after the 2001 season, and the Twins retired his Number 10 in 2012, making him the first Twins manager to have his number retired.

Kelly's statue will join the likenesses of Kirby Puckett, Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew, Calvin Griffith, Carl and Eloise Pohlad, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek at Target Field.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account