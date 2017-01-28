Breaking News Bar
 
Non-league Lincoln ousts 2nd-tier leader Brighton in FA Cup

  • Brighton & Hove Albion's Steve Sidwell, left and Lincoln's Alan Power battle for the ball during the Englsih FA Cup, fourth round soccer match at Sincil Bank, in Lincoln, Londno, Saturday Jan. 28, 2017. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

LINCOLN, England -- Non-league side Lincoln produced an FA Cup shock in beating second-tier leader Brighton 3-1 to reach the fifth round for the first time in 130 years on Saturday.

Lincoln, which leads the fifth-tier National League, has been out of England's four professional leagues since 2011.

The eastern England club advanced the hard way, recovering after going behind to Richie Towell's first-half strike. Alan Power's penalty, an own goal by Fikayo Tomori, and a late strike from Theo Robinson completed Lincoln's turnaround in the second half in front of almost 10,000 fans at Sincil Bank.

"It was a magnificent effort in the second half and our run continues," Lincoln striker Nathan Arnold told the BBC.

Lincoln might not be the only non-league team to feature in the fifth round if fellow National League side Sutton beats Leeds of the second-tier League Championship on Sunday.

