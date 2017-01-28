Breaking News Bar
 
Late goals take Burkina Faso into African Cup semifinals

  • Tunisia's Taha Yassine Khenissi, left, is challenged by Burkina Faso's Yacouba Coulibaly during their African Cup of Nations Quarter Finals soccer match between Tunisia and Burkina Faso. at the Stade de l'Amitie Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Tunisia's Aymen Abdennour, centre, heads on goal during their African Cup of Nations Quarter Finals soccer match between Tunisia and Burkina Faso at the Stade de l'Amitie Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Tunisia's, Wahbi Khazri, right, is challenged by Burkina Faso's, Abdou Razack Traore, during their African Cup of Nations Quarter Finals soccer match between Tunisia and Burkina Faso at the Stade de l'Amitie Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri, centre, is challenged by Burkina Faso's Kouakou Koffi, left, during their African Cup of Nations Quarter Finals soccer match between Tunisia and Burkina Faso at the Stade de l'Amitie Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • A Burkina Faso supporter ahead of their soccer match against Tunisia, during the African Cup of Nations Quarter Finals at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • A Burkina Faso supporter ahead of their match against Tunisia, during their African Cup of Nations Group Quarter Finals soccer match at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • A Burkina Faso supporter ahead of their soccer match against Tunisia, during the African Cup of Nations Quarter Finals at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.

    Associated Press

 
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
 
 

LIBREVILLE, Gabon -- Burkina Faso is first into the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations after Aristide Bance came off the bench to score late and Prejuce Nakoulma added a second on a breakaway to beat Tunisia 2-0 on Saturday.

Bance, with his dyed blond hair, hit a low shot into the bottom corner from a free kick in the 81st minute to break a deadlock at Stade de l'Amitie.

Nakoulma sprinted away on a counterattack four minutes after that, avoided a tackle from Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi way out near the middle of the field, and side-footed into an empty net.

Burkina Faso, which lost in the final two tournaments ago, will play the winner of Sunday's Egypt-Morocco quarterfinal.

Senegal plays Cameroon in Saturday's second quarterfinal.

